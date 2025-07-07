Roman Anthony News: Fuels offense in win

Anthony went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-3 victory over the Rockies.

The Boston rookie garnered the start at designated hitter and notched his second career three-hit performance in this contest. Anthony slugged a 418-foot long ball off Colorado southpaw Austin Gomber in the fifth to extend his team's lead to 5-1. The 21-year-old has caught fire over his last 10 games, hitting .386 (17-for-44) with a homer, five doubles, eight runs scored and six RBI while producing six multi-hit efforts.