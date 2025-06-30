Roman Anthony News: Multiple hits again

Anthony went 2-for-4 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Anthony's luck appears to be turning in his favor, as Sunday's effort was his second consecutive multi-hit game. His batting average climbed to .193 following a weekend in which he went 5-for-10. A small sample size assessment by Statcast looks favorably upon Anthony, who has elite metrics in barrels (15.0 percent), hard-hit balls (50.0 percent) and exit velocity (93.5).