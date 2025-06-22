Roman Anthony News: On base three times

Anthony went 1-for-4 with two walks, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to San Francisco.

Anthony kicked off a two-run rally in the ninth inning with a double, his second straight game with a hit. He's managed just four hits through the first 11 games of his MLB career and is batting just .121. That shouldn't be too alarming, as big-league history is littered with prospects of all stripes that have struggled when they first reach the majors. The positive sign is that he remains patient, working three walks over the last two games and not chasing (19.0 chase percentage). Statcast indicates Anthony (.130 BABIP) with a .243 expected batting average and has a hard-hit rate of 45.8 percent.