Roman Anthony News: Plates run in big-league debut

Anthony went 0-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in a loss to the Rays on Monday.

Anthony, who is one of baseball's top prospects, was called up Monday and got the start in right field while batting fifth in his MLB debut. The 21-year-old had a relatively quiet first game, and he committed an error in the fifth inning that allowed a run to score. However, Anthony made amends to some extent in the ninth when he notched an RBI on a groundout to contribute to a Red Sox rally that sent the contest to extra frames. Anthony is expected to get consistent playing time in right field in the absence of Wilyer Abreu, who landed on the IL on Monday due to an oblique strain.