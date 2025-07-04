Roman Anthony News: Reaches five times in win

Anthony went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and a run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Nationals. He was also hit by a pitch.

Anthony was a thorn in the Nationals' side all game, and he sparked a seven-run fifth inning with a leadoff double. The rookie appears to be finding his footing, hitting safely in six of his past seven games with five doubles, two RBI and five runs scored. He's slashing .219/.345/.356 with one home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base across his first 87 major-league plate appearances.