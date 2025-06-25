Roman Anthony News: Sitting out versus southpaw
Anthony is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
The left-handed-hitting Anthony was in the lineup both of the previous two times the Red Sox faced a southpaw, but he'll get a breather Wednesday as the Angels send lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill. Wilyer Abreu will start in right field and Rob Refsnyder will serve as the designated hitter for Boston.
