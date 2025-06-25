Menu
Roman Anthony News: Sitting out versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 10:49am

Anthony is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The left-handed-hitting Anthony was in the lineup both of the previous two times the Red Sox faced a southpaw, but he'll get a breather Wednesday as the Angels send lefty Yusei Kikuchi to the hill. Wilyer Abreu will start in right field and Rob Refsnyder will serve as the designated hitter for Boston.

Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox
