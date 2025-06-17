Roman Anthony News: Slugs first big-league homer

Anthony went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday in a 2-0 win over Seattle.

Anthony provided all the offense the Red Sox would need with his 391-foot solo blast in the first inning. The long ball was the first of Anthony's career and just his second hit of any type. Anthony has gone a meager 2-for-21 through seven games, though he's managed to squeeze out a productive four RBI during that span.