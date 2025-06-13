Roman Anthony News: Starts against southpaw

Anthony is in the lineup for Friday's game against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Yankees, batting fifth and playing right field, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Anthony was pulled for a pinch-hitter against lefty Ian Seymour in his major-league debut Monday, raising fears that he could be stuck in a platoon role. For now, that doesn't seem to be the case, as he's in the lineup for his first opportunity to start against a southpaw since his promotion. The Red Sox are set to face two more lefties (Carlos Rodon and Max Fried) over the weekend.