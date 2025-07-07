Romy Gonzalez News: Batting second vs. lefty
Gonzalez will start at second base and bat second in Monday's game against the Rockies, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Gonzalez will stick in the No. 2 spot in the order for the third game in a row while the Red Sox oppose their third consecutive left-handed starter (Austin Gomber). The 28-year-old is coming off a big weekend series in Washington, where he went 5-for-9 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs between his two starts. Gonzalez should continue to occupy a prominent spot in the lineup versus southpaws, but his playing time against righties looks to be more sporadic.
