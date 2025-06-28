Romy Gonzalez News: Collects three hits

Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run during Saturday's 15-1 win over Toronto.

Gonzalez registered a season-high three hits for the third time this year and added to the blowout in the seventh inning, when he took Mason Fluharty deep to center field for a 446-foot, two-run home run. Gonzalez got the start at first base Saturday, but his versatility to play at the keystone and the hot corner should allow him to see some consistent playing time, especially with Kristian Campbell in Triple-A Worcester.