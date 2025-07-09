Romy Gonzalez News: Extends hit streak

Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over Colorado.

Gonzalez continued a roll that's seen him hit safely in eight straight starts, including five with multiple knocks. He's gone 16-for-34 (.471) with five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI during the streak. Gonzalez mashes lefties, against whom he's posted a .412/.461/,750 slash line across 76 plate appearances this season. His multi-position eligibility makes him an attractive asset for fantasy team benches.