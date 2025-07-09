Romy Gonzalez News: Keeps raking

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Rockies.

Gonzalez extended his hit streak to nine games Wednesday, swatting his third home run of that stretch. He's logged an extra-base hit in seven of those nine outings and has totaled 11 RBI and 10 runs scored during that stretch. On the year, Gonzalez is slashing .338/.372/.603 - each of which would be a career-best.