Romy Gonzalez News: Slugs fourth homer

Gonzalez went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Monday's 9-3 win against the Rockies.

Gonzalez drew his third consecutive start at the keystone and made the most of it, smashing a monstrous 454-foot solo shot off Colorado reliever Ryan Rolison for Boston's final run of the contest. Gonzalez is the short side of a platoon with David Hamilton but has been successful when in the lineup. Through 140 total plate appearances, the 28-year-old is slashing .326/.357/.566 with 25 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases.