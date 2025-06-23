Romy Gonzalez News: Starts at second base

Gonzalez started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Giants.

Per usual, manager Alex Cora got Gonzalez's bat in the lineup against a lefty. Gonzalez typically plays first base, but Cora kept the productive Abraham Toro there and used Gonzalez at second base Sunday, the first game that Boston has faced a lefty since it demoted Kristian Campbell. The move worked offensively, as Gonzalez took Robbie Ray deep for his second homer of the season, but he also had a crucial error that led to three unearned runs crossing the plate. Gonzalez owns a 1.076 OPS against southpaws in 2025.