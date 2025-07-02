Menu
Ron Marinaccio News: Sent back to El Paso

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 2, 2025

The Padres returned Marinaccio to Triple-A El Paso following Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies.

Marinaccio will return to the minors without appearing in either of Wednesday's games. The 30-year-old righty owns a 4.70 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 30.2 innings in Triple-A but could still return to San Diego later in the summer if the big club needs a fresh bullpen arm.

Ron Marinaccio
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
