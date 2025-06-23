Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ronald Acuna headshot

Ronald Acuna News: Crosses plate twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

The 27-year-old continues to make up for lost time, after his season debut was delayed for two months while he completed his recovery from knee surgery. Acuna's hit safely in 16 of 19 June contests, slashing .409/.530/.682 during that span with five homers, two steals, nine RBI and 23 runs.

Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now