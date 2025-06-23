Ronald Acuna News: Crosses plate twice in loss

Acuna went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

The 27-year-old continues to make up for lost time, after his season debut was delayed for two months while he completed his recovery from knee surgery. Acuna's hit safely in 16 of 19 June contests, slashing .409/.530/.682 during that span with five homers, two steals, nine RBI and 23 runs.