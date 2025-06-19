Ronald Acuna News: Extends hit streak with homer

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The superstar right fielder led off the bottom of the first inning by taking Paul Blackburn deep, giving Chris Sale all the support he would need in a 5-0 win. Acuna has hit safely in eight straight games, batting a gobsmacking .577 (15-for-26) over that stretch with a double, four homers, a steal, seven RBI and 11 runs.