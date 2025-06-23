Menu
Ronald Acuna News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Acuna went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and a stolen base in Monday's win against the Mets.

Acuna singled and stole second in the first inning before knocking a solo shot in the third. He went deep for the ninth time and stole his third bag of the year. It was the first time since September of 2023 that Acuna had a home run and a steal in the same contest. He owns a ridiculous .396/.500/.713 slash line through 122 plate appearances.

