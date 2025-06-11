Ronald Acuna News: Homer, three hits in win

Acuna went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Acuna extended Atlanta's lead to 5-1 with a 416-foot blast in the fourth inning. The superstar thrived in Milwaukee, going 7-for-12 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored during the three-game set. On the season, he's slashing .353/.436/.647 with six long balls, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 78 plate appearances.