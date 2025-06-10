Ronald Acuna News: Launches long ball in victory

Acuna went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks Monday in a 7-1 win against the Brewers.

Atlanta was shut out through four frames before Acuna put the team on the board with a 404-foot solo shot in the fifth. It was the star outfielder's fifth long ball over 16 games since making his season debut May 23. Acuna has yet to attempt a steal this season, which cuts into his fantasy value considerably, but he's been plenty productive at the plate with a .999 OPS through 69 plate appearances.