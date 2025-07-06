Ronald Acuna News: Receiving Sunday off

Acuna is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The 27-year-old will sit for just the second time since making his season debut in late May, with the first absence coming during a doubleheader. Acuna has been in a bit of a slump lately with no homers and a .488 OPS over his past 11 contests, so it's a good time for a reset after a run of 34 consecutive starts, especially with Sunday's early 11:35 a.m. ET start. Stuart Fairchild is manning right field for the series finale versus Baltimore