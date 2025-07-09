Ronald Acuna News: Returning to starting nine
Acuna (back) will start in right field and bat leadoff Wednesday against the Athletics.
A bout of lower-back tightness prevented Acuna from starting Tuesday's contest, but he now seems to be feeling well enough to play Wednesday. The 27-year-old superstar has been in a bit of a slump at the plate lately, slashing .171/.310/.171 across 42 plate appearances over the past two weeks.
