Ronald Acuna News: Stays hot in win

Acuna went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Colorado.

Acuña's red-hot 2025 rolled on Saturday, as he notched his fourth consecutive multi-hit game and launched his seventh home run of the season. The 2023 National League MVP didn't make his season debut until May 23 while recovering from a torn ACL, but he's been among the league's top hitters since returning. The superstar is slashing .387/.471/.707 with 10 extra-base hits and 13 RBI over 87 plate appearances across 20 games.