The Marlins claimed Henriquez off waivers from the Twins on Tuesday.

Henriquez has made 19 regular-season appearances at the major-league level, posting a 2.90 ERA and 24:8 K:BB over 31 innings. The 24-year-old does not have minor-league options remaining, so he will either be on the Marlins' Opening Day roster or have to go through waivers again.