Ronny Henriquez News: Collects fifth save

Hernandez earned the save in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Twins, striking out one batter in a perfect ninth.

Hernandez was brought in to protect the Marlins' three-run lead, and he needed 15 pitches (11 strikes) to get the job done. He has logged a save in each of his last three outings and appears to have taken the Marlins' closing gig from Calvin Faucher, who registered a hold after tossing a scoreless eighth. Hernandez has yielded just one earned run over his last 10 outings, which has brought him down to a 2.79 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 42 innings with 58 strikeouts this season.