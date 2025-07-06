Ronny Henriquez News: Nabs win Saturday

Henriquez (5-1) picked up the win Saturday over the Brewers, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

The right-hander breezed through the middle of Milwaukee's order on eight pitches (seven strikes) before Miami broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the frame. Henriquez has emerged as the Marlins' top high-leverage option, and over his last 11 appearances he's collected two wins, two holds and four saves with a 0.84 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB in 10.2 innings.