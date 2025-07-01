Ronny Henriquez News: Notches save Tuesday

Henriquez struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save against the Twins on Tuesday.

Henriquez came into a 2-0 contest and retired Minnesota's 1-2-3 batters with ease on 13 pitches (eight strikes). It was his fourth save of the year and third since June 22. He's given up one run over his last 8.2 innings, dropping his season ERA to 2.85 with a 57:16 K:BB through 41 frames. Anthony Bender threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday, while Calvin Faucher did not appear in the victory.