Ronny Henriquez News: Picks up second save

Henriquez earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Atlanta, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Henriquez allowed a leadoff single to Alex Verdugo to lead off the ninth, though he got Michael Harris to ground into a double play before striking out Sean Murphy to close out his second save this season. The Marlins have taken a committee approach to the ninth inning this year, though Henriquez has become one of their more trusted relief options. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.00 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB across 36 innings this year.