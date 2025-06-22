Ronny Mauricio News: Getting consistent at-bats

Mauricio will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Mauricio will nab his fifth start in six games, though three came while fellow infielder Brett Baty was out with a groin injury, and Sunday's start comes with the lefty-hitting Baty exiting the lineup due to the Phillies sending a lefty (Jesus Luzardo) to the hill. At this point, Mauricio doesn't looked to be locked in as a lineup regular against right-handed pitching when the Mets are at close to full strength, and his playing time could start to trend down once Mark Vientos (hamstring) makes his return from the injured list during the upcoming week.