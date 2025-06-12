Ronny Mauricio News: Heading to bench Thursday

Mauricio is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Mauricio will take a seat after he had made starts in each of the last five games -- three at third base, one at shortstop and one at designated hitter -- while going 5-for-16 with a home run, a double, two walks, two stolen bases and three additional runs. Though he doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one position, Mauricio's ability to fit in at three infield spots or at DH will allow the Mets to find him at least semi-regular at-bats so long as he remains productive at the plate.