Ronny Mauricio News: Homer, three hits in win

Mauricio went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Mauricio opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning while tallying his first career three-hit game. Since making his season debut June 3, he's slashing .224/.274/.414 with three home runs, five RBI, seven runs scored and two steals across 62 plate appearances. The 24-year-old has made 11 of his 16 starts at third base, so he could be at risk of losing playing time with Mark Vientos (hamstring) on track to return from the injured list as early as Thursday.