Ronny Mauricio News: Losing out on playing time

Mauricio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Mauricio looks to have moved into more of a utility role of late following the recent return of Mark Vientos from the injured list. With Vientos settling back in at third base, Brett Baty has been getting more exposure to second base, which has closed off both of Mauricio's primary avenues to playing time. Mauricio's outlook won't improve in the near future when Jesse Winker (oblique) is back from the injured list. At least when the Mets face right-handed pitching, Winker's return will clog up the designated-hitter spot, where the team has been rotating a variety of players lately.