Ryan Bergert Injury: Shelved with bruised forearm

The Padres placed Bergert (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Bergert was struck in the forearm by a comebacker in his start during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Nationals and was forced to leave the game early. Though X-rays came back negative, Bergert will get at least two weeks off to heal up from the bruise on his forearm, which is likely still presenting some discomfort for him when he throws. The Padres recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds from Triple-A El Paso to take Bergert's spot on the 26-man active roster, and the team will eventually need to add a replacement in the rotation for Bergert during next week's series in Philadelphia.