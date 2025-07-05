Ryan Bergert Injury: Slated for rehab start Sunday
Bergert (forearm) is expected to throw 50-to-60 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Bergert was hit by a comebacker during a game June 24 and was subsequently placed on the IL with a bruised forearm. X-rays came back negative, and the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen session July 4, so he appears to have escaped a serious injury. If Bergert's outing with El Paso goes well, he could be activated when first eligible July 10 or shortly thereafter.
