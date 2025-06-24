Ryan Bergert Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Bergert's right forearm came back negative after he was struck by a comebacker in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bergert surrendered three earned runs in three innings before making an early exit in the fourth after a 103-mph line drive connected with his forearm. Although he managed to escape without suffering a serious injury, the right-hander said after the game that he was still quite sore, and there's no telling at this point if he'll be ready to make his next start -- tentatively scheduled to come in Philadelphia on Monday.