Ryan Bergert News: Activated ahead of start

Bergert (forearm) was reinstated from the injured list ahead of his start Friday against the Phillies.

A forearm bruise caused by a comebacker forced Bergert onto the IL toward the end of June, but he'll now return after close to a minimum-length stay. The 25-year-old rookie has performed well in the big leagues this season to the tune of a 2.67 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, but he'll be welcomed back from injury by a Phillies offense that owns an .809 OPS since the start of July. Eduarniel Nunez was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.