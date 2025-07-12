Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bergert headshot

Ryan Bergert News: Sent to El Paso

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 12, 2025 at 1:37pm

The Padres optioned Bergert to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

Bergert gave up two runs in 4.2 innings during his return from the injured list Friday. Now that the Padres have no need for a fifth starter with the All-Star break approaching, they'll send the 25-year-old down to Triple-A in favor of Alek Jacob, who will provide extra bullpen depth. Bergert owns a 2.84 ERA and 1.14 WHIP through 31.2 innings in the majors this season, so there's a good chance he'll be back in a Padres uniform before long.

Ryan Bergert
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now