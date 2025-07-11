Ryan Bergert News: Strikes out seven in return

Bergert allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Friday.

Bergert missed minimal time due to a forearm bruise and didn't look rusty in his return. He was a little unfortunate, as two of the three hits he allowed in this contest were solo home runs, but his seven strikeouts came up one shy of matching his season high. Bergert hasn't been let loose fully as a starter -- he finished this outing at 82 pitches (52 strikes) and has failed to reach the five-inning mark in his last three starts. Overall, he's posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB through 31.2 innings across 10 appearances (six starts). Bergert will get a little more time to recuperate during the All-Star break before resuming his competition with Randy Vasquez to stay in the rotation once Michael King (shoulder) returns from the 60-day injured list, which is likely to happen in August.