Ryan Borucki Injury: Continuing rehab at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Borucki's (back) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Borucki threw a perfect inning in a rehab outing at Low-A Bradenton, and he'll advance to Indianapolis. The 31-year-old reliever should only need one or two more minor-league appearances before being activated, though Pittsburgh will likely wait until after the All-Star break to add Borucki to the active roster.

Ryan Borucki
Pittsburgh Pirates
