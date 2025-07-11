Ryan Borucki Injury: Continuing rehab at Triple-A
Borucki's (back) rehab assignment was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Borucki threw a perfect inning in a rehab outing at Low-A Bradenton, and he'll advance to Indianapolis. The 31-year-old reliever should only need one or two more minor-league appearances before being activated, though Pittsburgh will likely wait until after the All-Star break to add Borucki to the active roster.
