Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Burr headshot

Ryan Burr Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 3:11pm

The Blue Jays placed Burr on the 60-day injured list Friday due to a strained right rotator cuff.

Burr exited a relief appearance Wednesday with a shoulder injury and further testing revealed he strained his right rotator cuff. The injury will sideline him for at least two months, and he won't be eligible for activation until Sept. 10. He missed the first three months of the season with issues in the same shoulder. The Blue Jays selected Tommy Nance's contract from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Ryan Burr
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now