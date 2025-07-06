Ryan Burr News: Off injured list

The Blue Jays activated Burr (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

The right-hander has been on the shelf all season due to shoulder issues but is now ready for his 2025 MLB debut after a five-outing rehab assignment, during which he had a 6:3 K:BB over 5.1 scoreless frames. Burr made 34 appearances for Toronto last season and had three holds with a 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 47:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings.