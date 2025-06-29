Ryan Feltner Injury: Ramps up to 66 pitches

Feltner (back) threw 66 pitches in his third rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque, MLB.com reports.

Feltner allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts. It was his worst showing during his rehab assignment, but he is effectively ramping up to a starter's workload. Feltner will make one more rehab start, but he could return before the All-Star break.