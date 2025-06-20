Ryan Feltner Injury: Set for another rehab start

Feltner (back) is expected to go three innings in a start Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

It'll be Feltner's second start of his rehab stint, and he's hoping to throw three innings Saturday after completing just 1.2 frames Monday with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Rockies. Feltner has been sidelined since late April and becomes eligible for reinstatement June 28, though he'll need a few more starts to get fully stretched out.