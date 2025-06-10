Ryan Feltner Injury: Throws bullpen session
Feltner (back) completed a full bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.
Feltner has been conducting his throwing program at the Rockies' spring training facility in Arizona since being pulled off his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque in late May. The right-hander will likely throw at least a couple more side sessions before advancing to facing hitters and eventually heading back out on a rehab assignment. Given that he's been on the shelf since May 2 due to the back issue, Feltner may need more than one rehab start before he's cleared to rejoin the Colorado rotation, possibly in late June or early July.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now