Ryan Feltner News: Activated, optioned to Triple-A

Feltner (back) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Thursday's game.

Feltner struggled with his command and control during his rehab assignment, allowing two homers and issuing nine walks in 10.2 innings with Albuquerque. He will effectively continue his rehab for the time being, but Feltner figures to be back in the majors eventually after he made 30 starts for Colorado last season, pitching to a 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 162.1 innings.