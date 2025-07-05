Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Gusto headshot

Ryan Gusto News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 5, 2025

Gusto will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It seems like Gusto may have a leg up on Colton Gordon, who was the other candidate to start Sunday. Gusto has a 5.33 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, two wins and 29:4 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his last five starts. He has done well at limiting walks and racking up Ks (seven-plus strikeouts in three of his last four starts), but Gusto has given up four homers in his last three starts. He could get a final first-half start next weekend against the Rangers if he sticks in the rotation past Sunday.

Ryan Gusto
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now