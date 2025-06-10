Ryan Helsley News: Blows another save

Helsley blew a save against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two batters over one inning.

Helsley inherited a one-run lead when he entered in the ninth inning, but he soon gave up the advantage on a Jonatan Clase solo homer with one out. The righty reliever recovered to retire two of the next three batters and send the game into an extra frame, but the long ball he surrendered was costly, as Toronto emerged with the win. This was the third straight blown save for Helsley, who has given up exactly one run and two hits in each of the three outings. He's already blown five saves in 18 chances this season, exceeding the number of blown saves (four) he recorded over 53 opportunities last year.