Ryan Helsley News: Dealt with early-season toe injury

Helsley dealt with a toe injury on his right foot early in the season that required an uncomfortable insert in his cleat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The toe issue -- which first cropped up late in spring training -- threw off Helsley's delivery, resulting in less velocity and command. Helsley finished April having allowed four runs with a 10:8 K:BB over 10 innings. The 30-year-old suffered a third straight blown save Monday against the Blue Jays, but Helsley said he feels "great" now, and his velocity is back up, giving him confidence he can bounce back.