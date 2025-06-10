Ryan Helsley News: Dealt with early-season toe injury
Helsley dealt with a toe injury on his right foot early in the season that required an uncomfortable insert in his cleat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The toe issue -- which first cropped up late in spring training -- threw off Helsley's delivery, resulting in less velocity and command. Helsley finished April having allowed four runs with a 10:8 K:BB over 10 innings. The 30-year-old suffered a third straight blown save Monday against the Blue Jays, but Helsley said he feels "great" now, and his velocity is back up, giving him confidence he can bounce back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now