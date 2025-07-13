Ryan Helsley News: Escapes with save

Helsley allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning while earning a save against Atlanta on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Helsley put two runners on base with no outs but escaped the jam and finished off the 5-4 win. After blowing three straight chances in early June, he's converted six straight while allowing only one run over his last eight outings. Helsley owns a 3.27 ERA and a 36:14 K:BB while converting 19 of his 24 save chances this season.