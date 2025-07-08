Ryan Helsley News: Tallies 18th save Tuesday

Helsley notched the save in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Washington, allowing one hit and one walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Helsley picked up save No. 18 on the campaign, and he's now tied with three other relivers for the fourth-highest mark in this area in the National League. The 30-year-old right-hander had a very shaky stretch to open June, during which he allowed one run in four consecutive outings to begin the month, but he's since settled back in nicely. Over his last six appearances, Helsley hasn't yielded a run while converting each of his five save chances.